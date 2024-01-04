Chhattisgarh Assembly's Budget Session Set to Commence on February 5

The inaugural budget session of the recently elected Chhattisgarh legislative assembly is slated to commence on February 5. The second session (budget session) of the sixth Chhattisgarh assembly is scheduled to be held from February 5 to March 1. It will have 20 sittings, a notification issued by secretary of state assembly Dinesh Sharma said.

According to the notification, the session will commence with the Governor's address. Led by Vishnu Deo Sai, the newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Chhattisgarh will present its inaugural budget during this session. The BJP secured a return to power in the state, displacing the Congress in the assembly polls conducted on November 7 and 17 last year, with the results declared on December 3.

The BJP won 54 seats, while the Congress emerged victorious on 35 seats, down from the 68 it won in 2018. The Gondwana Gantantra Party managed to win one seat.