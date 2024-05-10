Chhattisgarh: At Least 6 Naxals Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Bijapur

At least six Naxals were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday, May 10, 2024, ANI reported citing sources.

According to reports, the gunfight occurred in a forest near Pidia village under Gangaloor police station limits while a security team conducted an anti-Naxal operation. Five bodies of Naxals have been recovered from the encounter site, with no reported casualties among the security personnel. A search operation remains ongoing in the area.

This incident follows a significant encounter on April 16, wherein security forces had eliminated 29 Naxals in Kanker district of the state.