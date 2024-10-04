Chhattisgarh Bastar Encounter: Security Forces Kill 30 Naxalites in Deadly Clash

Security forces in Chhattisgarh have achieved a significant victory against Naxalites, killing 30 during a fierce encounter in the Narayanpur district. The death toll may rise as confrontations are still ongoing. Police have arrived at the scene to identify the deceased Naxalites and have recovered a large cache of weapons and ammunition. The clash began after police received intelligence about Naxalites hiding near the Narayanpur-Dantewada border. In response, a joint operation was conducted by the Narayanpur and Dantewada police. Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai confirmed that 24 Naxalites were killed in this operation.

At around 1 PM, when security forces reached the suspected location, the Naxalites opened fire, prompting an immediate counterattack. Officials confirmed that all security personnel involved are safe, and the Naxalite camp was destroyed. This incident raises the total number of Naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh to 181. Security forces are actively conducting anti-Naxal operations across the state, while also providing opportunities for Naxalites to surrender and reintegrate into society.

Chhattisgarh: 30 naxals killed so far in the encounter with Police in ​​Maad area on Narayanpur-Dantewada border. A huge amount of automatic weapons recovered. Search operation is underway. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/3tweIUd6YX — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2024

However, those who continue with violence are being systematically eliminated. Operations are primarily focused in the Bastar region, which includes seven districts, with Dantewada and Narayanpur being critical areas of interest. Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently reiterated the government's commitment to eradicating Naxalism, asserting that India aims to be free of leftist extremism by March 2026. He stressed the importance of a comprehensive strategy to address the issue while encouraging Naxalites to abandon violence and choose peace.