Chhattisgarh: BJP chief JP Nadda offers prayer to Maa Danteshwari in Jagdalpur

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday offered prayers at Maa Danteshwari Temple in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur.

He was accompanied by the former CM of the State Raman Singh.

BJP chief Nadda, who is on a day-long visit to the poll-bound Chhattisgarh flew down to Maa Danteshwari Airport, Jagdalpur in the morning, from where he drove to the temple.

After offering prayers, Nadda along with other party leaders offered tributes to BJP idealogue, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his 55th death anniversary at the party office here.

Keen to capture the tribal votes of the State, Nadda visited Chhattisgarh's Bastar, a tribal-dominated area.

He also addressed a public rally at the railway ground or Lalbagh Maidan in Jagdalpur.

Later, he will visit Narayanpur, where a local BJP leader was shot dead on Friday evening.

A part of the State's tribal belt, Bastar, is crucial for the Assembly polls. In a bid to win the confidence of the tribal community, BJP is leaving no stone unturned. With 12 seats in the district, Bastar plays a crucial role in the formation of the government in Chhattisgarh, and these seats remain a priority for the party.

This tour of Nadda comes ahead of the state Assembly elections, which are likely to be held by the end of this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

