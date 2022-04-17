Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel lauds by poll win as acceptance to its party policies

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday termed Congress party candidate Yashoda Verma's win in the Khairagarh by-poll as people's acceptance of its government policies.

"Our candidate won with a record margin in Khairagarh. People have approved the pro-people welfare policies of the state government," Baghel said.

Taking to social media he further tweeted," Raman Singh referred Khairagarh as his motherland but they lost badly from there."

Yashoda Verma, defeated her BJP rival Komal Janghel, and Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC-J) nominee Narendra Soni.

Khairagarh assembly seat had fallen vacant following the death of JCC-J legislator Devvrat Singh, scion of the erstwhile royal family of Khairagarh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor