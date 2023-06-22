Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel urge Amit Shah to put a "ban" on movie 'Adipurush'

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India] June 22 : Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ban the recently released film 'Adipurush' amid the ongoing controversy over the movie.

Baghel request came amid Amit Shah's visit to the state on Thursday, where he will address Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Durg.

In a tweet, Baghel first welcomed Amit Shah to Chhattisgarh on behalf people of state and later urged him to put a ban on the movie stating that the movie spoils the image of Lord Rama.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah is welcomed by all Shri Ram devotees and people of the state to Lord Ram's maternal grandfather, Chhattisgarh. At the same time, I humbly request that today itself, announce the ban and the film 'Adipurush' spoils the image of Lord," tread the tweet.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP stating that chief ministers of BJP-ruled states have been thanked by makers of the recently released film 'Adipurush', and that "attempts are being made to spoil the images of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman that people have in their minds."

"This is not about devotion, BJP CMs have been thanked for 'Adipurush' and they have not made any statement so far (about controversies surrounding the film). It means that this film has been projected by them and attempts are being made to spoil the images of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman that people have in their minds," Baghel said while speaking to reporters in Madhya Pradesh's Amarkantak Wednesday.

Om Raut's directorial 'Adipurush', a dramatic retelling of Ramayana, has come under scanner ever since its release for allegedly showing the characters' and story in a distorted manner. Talking about under-construction Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Baghel said that Ram Mandir is getting constructed with the orders of the Supreme Court and BJP has nothing to do with Lord Ram.

"...As far as Ram Mandir is concerned, it is being constructed as per the Supreme Court. From what you can see so far, they (BJP) have nothing to do with Lord Ram or Lord Hanuman. They are concerned only about their business," Bhagel said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor