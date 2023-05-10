Chhattisgarh CM congratulates students who passed CGBSE board exam, toppers

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 10 : Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday congratulated the students who passed the 10th and 12th final board examinations.

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) declared the CG board Class 10th and 12th final examination results on Wednesday.

"Hearty congratulations to all the passout students including the toppers, Rahul Yadav, and Vidhi Bhosle. All those who could not pass this year for some reason don't get disappointed, work hard and try again," said Baghel while addressing a press conference in Raipur.

This year Rahul Yadav has topped the CG High School (Class X) with 593 marks and Vidhi Bhosle has topped the Secondary (Class XII) examination with 491 marks.

A total of 3,37,569 candidates were registered in the High School Certificate Examination this year orgzed by the CGBSE.

Hitting out at Bharatiya Janata Party over the ongoing Assembly elections in Karnataka, CM Baghel said that the party (BJP) will learn a lesson on May 13.

"The whole country is watching the Karnataka Election. On the one hand, they (BJP) are distributing lots of money & on the other side, there is the love of the people (for Congress). I hope that BJP will learn a lesson on May 13," he said.

Voting began on Wednesday morning in 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka. The electors will decide the electoral fate of 2,615 candidates.

The southern state had recorded a 20.99 per cent voter turnout till 11 am.

The assembly elections are crucial for BJP and Congress with JD-S also keen to improve its performance.

Several senior leaders including Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, State Minister K Sudhakar, and state Congress chief DK Shivakumar were among the early voters.

