Chhattisgarh CM inaugurates developmental projects at Bastar
By ANI | Published: January 26, 2022 03:14 AM2022-01-26T03:14:41+5:302022-01-26T03:25:02+5:30
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday inaugurated various developmental projects at Bastar and said that Temples of Ram and Krishna that was once a bastion of fringe elements has not only been cleaned but also beautified.
Speaking to the media here, Baghel said, "The Ram and Krishna temple premises that were once a bastion of fringe elements have not only been cleaned but also has been beautified."
"We've inaugurated various developmental projects for Bastar throughout the day, including a 250 lakh litre sewage treatment plant worth Rs 54 crores & the beautification of Dalpat Sagar," he added.
