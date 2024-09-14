Chhattisgarh: Eight Naxalites Arrested in Sukma District, Explosives Seized

Chhattisgarh: Eight Naxalites, including one with a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, were arrested and explosives were seized in Sukma district. According to reports, the arrests occurred during a search operation near Bainpalli village under the Jagargunda police station area on Friday. A joint team from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) apprehended the Naxalites after a brief chase.

According to PTI reports, among those arrested, Muchaki Pala, 33, was a militia commander with a bounty of Rs 1 lakh. Madkam Sannu, 40, served as a deputy militia commander. The remaining individuals were active as militia members of the Maoists. The team recovered four gelatin rods, 200 grams of gunpowder, four detonators, cordex wire, pencil cells, and other Maoist-related materials from the suspects.

Read Alos | Chhattisgarh: Naxalite Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Sukma District

Earlier in the day, one Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district. The clash occurred early in the morning in the jungles on a hill near Tumalpad village under the Chintagufa police station limits. After the exchange of fire, the body of the deceased Naxalite was recovered along with a weapon and a large cache of Maoist-related materials. The identity of the deceased has yet to be confirmed.