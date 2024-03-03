Chhattisgarh Encounter: Constable Killed in Gunfight Between Security Forces and Naxals; Maoist's Body and AK-47 Recovered

A Bastar Fighters constable Ramesh Kurethi and a Naxalite were killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Sunday, March 3.

Police recovered the body of a male Maoist and one AK-47 during the search operation. Search is still going on in the surrounding area by police force/BSF/DRG, said IG Bastar, P Sundarraj.

The gunfight took place in a forest near Hidur village under Chhotebethiya police station when a joint team of security personnel was out on anti-Naxal operation. The operation was launched based on a specific input about the presence of Naxalites in the Hidur forest, the official said.

Constable Ramesh Kurethi, belonging to Bastar Fighters - a unit of state police, was killed in the gunfight, he said. The body of a Naxalite and an AK-47 rifle were recovered from the spot, he said. Search operation was underway in the area.