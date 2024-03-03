Chhattisgarh: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces and Naxals in Kanker

An encounter broke out between security forces and Naxalites on Sunday, March 3. The clash underscores the ongoing struggle against extremism in the region, with security forces launching a search operation to quell the insurgents' activities.

Chhattisgarh | Encounter breaks out between Naxalites and security forces in Kanker district. Search is underway. Further details awaited. — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 3, 2024

Amid the ongoing situation, authorities are closely monitoring developments and coordinating efforts to ensure the safety of civilians and restore peace in the affected area. Search operations are underway. Further details are awaited.