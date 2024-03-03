Chhattisgarh: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces and Naxals in Kanker

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 3, 2024 11:20 AM2024-03-03T11:20:55+5:302024-03-03T11:21:00+5:30

Chhattisgarh: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces and Naxals in Kanker

An encounter broke out between security forces and Naxalites on Sunday, March 3. The clash underscores the ongoing struggle against extremism in the region, with security forces launching a search operation to quell the insurgents' activities.

Amid the ongoing situation, authorities are closely monitoring developments and coordinating efforts to ensure the safety of civilians and restore peace in the affected area. Search operations are underway. Further details are awaited.

Tags :chhattisgarhSecurity forcesNaxalsKanker