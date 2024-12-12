Chhattisgarh: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Personnel and Naxalites in Narayanpur District

An encounter between security forces and Naxalites erupted in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district early Thursday, according to a senior police official. The gunfight started around 3 a.m. in a forested area of South Abujhmaad during a joint anti-Naxalite operation by security personnel.

Personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bastar, and Kondagaon districts, along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), were involved in the operation, a senior official said. Intermittent gunfire was ongoing, and further details were awaited, he added.

On November 29, Chhattisgarh Police arrested 13 Naxalites, including one with a bounty of ₹2 lakh, during a joint operation across three locations in Bijapur district. The arrests were part of a major crackdown on the ultras, who were all aged between 19 and 40 years.