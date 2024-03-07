Chhattisgarh Fire: Massive Fire Engulfs Government Residential Girls Porta-Cabin in Bijapur; Watch Video

A massive fire broke out in a government residential girls' porta-cabin in Bijapur late Wednesday, March 6. All the girls were rescued. The incident occurred in Chintakonta porta-cabin in the Awapalli Police Station area of Bijapur. According to the report, a four-year-old girl got burnt due to the fire.

Visual From the Spot:

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh | A massive fire broke out in a government residential girls porta-cabin in Bijapur late last night. All the girls were rescued. The incident occurred in Chintakonta porta-cabin in Awapalli Police Station area of Bijapur. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/4Xn3PVG28M — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 7, 2024

The fire brigade vehicle reached the spot as soon as information about the incident was received. The reason for the fire is still unknown. The police are investigating the incident. Further details are awaited.