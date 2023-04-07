Chhattisgarh: Five eunuchs marry their 'Guru' in Janjgir-Champa

Janjgir-Champa (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 7 : Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district recently witnessed several unique rituals linked to the life eunuchs as five members of the community tied nuptial knots with their 'Gurus' as per their tradition.

The three-day-long event which began on April 2 witnessed all the traditional rituals of the community, during which eunuchs prayed for the welfare of people.

On the first day of the event, the eunuchs offered obeisance to their prominent deity goddess 'Bahuchara Mata'. They also offered 'haldi' (turmeric) to the goddess.

On the third day, a 'Kalash Yatra' (religious procession) was taken out which marked the participation of eunuchs across the state.

The brides were seen dressed up like married women and also wore vermillion in the name of their guru as part of the traditional ritual of their community.

Sharada and Mahi were among the five eunuchs who tied nuptial knots with their 'Guru' or leaders in the presence of their relatives.

"Like a normal couple, the marriage of eunuchs solemnized with their 'Guru'", said eunuch Sharda Nayak, elaborating that it was a three-day ceremony.

"On the first day 'dev puja' was orgsed, followed by Haldi rituals on the second day. On the third day a 'Kalash Yatra' was taken out, and at the conclusion of the procession, the final marriage ceremony was orgzed," said Nayak.

Among these eunuchs, Mahi, who is a graduate, is motivating other members of their community to live a life of dignity and voice for equality in society.

The eunuchs also prayed for the welfare of society during the ceremony which followed all the traditional rituals of the trans community and was orgzed by the Kinnar Samiti, a community of eunuchs in India.

