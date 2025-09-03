Chhattisgarh: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Seven-Storey Babylon Tower in Raipur

A massive fire broke out at a seven-story Babylon Tower located at VIP Chowk in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district at midnight on Tuesday. The fire was first reported to the local police and fire brigade. At least eight fire engines reached the spot.

Continuous heavy rainfall in the region made it even more difficult for firefighters to control the blaze that erupted on the 7th floor of the tower. At the time of the incident, over 30 to 40 people were inside the building and evacuated safely.

Visuals From the Spot

Raipur, Chhattisgarh: A massive fire broke out in the seven-story Babylon Tower. Firefighters have arrived at the scene to control the blaze. Further investigations are underway pic.twitter.com/paJOLkFMdq — IANS (@ians_india) September 2, 2025

According to the fire brigade personnel, the firefighting system at the Babylon Tower was not working, which clearly shows negligence in safety and security. All the goods were burnt to ashes, leading to heavy monetary loss.



The exact reason of the fire was yet to be ascertained, it is suspected a short-circuit triggered the blaze, said fire the officer. Hours of hard work, the fire was brought under control, and no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.