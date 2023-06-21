Chhattisgarh: Naxal killed by associates in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 21 : Security forces on Wednesday recovered body of a man wearing a Naxalite 'uniform', who was allegedly killed by fellow naxals in insurgency-hit Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday.

The body was recovered from Kesokodi village under Koyalibeda police station limits, a police officer said.

During the investigation, the officer said the deceased has been identified as Maanu Dugga. He was associated with PLGA platoon-17 of the banned organisation for the last several years, police said.

He was an active member in the Koskode area, added the officer. A purported Naxal pamphlet found near the body of the deceased accused Dugga of objectionable behavior with women in the organization, according to police.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor