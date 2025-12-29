Chhattisgarh News: Fire Breaks Out at SS Plaza in Korba, Fire Tenders Rush to Spot (Watch Video)

Major fire broke out at several shops at SS plaza in Korba, Chhattisgarh, on Monday, December 29, 2025 morning. Incident occurred in jurisdiction of Kotwali Police Station. As of now no injures or casualties reported in this incident.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Kotwali Police Station. Following the fire, 12 fire tenders were sent at the scene which are trying to control the blaze.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Fire breaks out in several shops at SS Plaza in Korba. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Kotwali Police Station. 12 fire tenders are at the scene, efforts to control the fire are underway. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/boEEMKOI94 — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2025

In Surat, Gujarat, massive fire broke out suddenly at Shri Balaji Chemical Factory located in Makhiga village of Surat district, Gujarat, triggering panic in the area. The blaze spread with alarming speed, engulfing the entire factory premises within minutes. Since the unit stored large quantities of chemicals, the fire intensified rapidly and took a dangerous form.

Towering flames and thick smoke were visible from a considerable distance. More than ten fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot.