Chhattisgarh: Over 200 Naxalites Lay Down Arms Following Bhupati and 60 Others’ Surrender in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli

Naxalites are surrendering in India. A total of 208 Naxalites, along with 153 weapons, surrendered on October 17 in Chhattisgarh. They have surrendered to the police and will undergo rehabilitation. After this, most of the Abujhmad will become free from Naxalism. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo said that the government will work to skill them and take care of their rehabilitation. He said, “It is a historic day not just for Chhattisgarh but the entire nation when Naxalites in large numbers will surrender and join the mainstream. The government will work to skill them and rehabilitate them.”

This comes after the Naxal Commander Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Bhupati surrendered to Gadchiroli Police in the presence of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Along with Bhupati, 60 other Naxalites surrendered at the Gadchiroli Police Headquarters on October 15. Bhupati, a key strategist in Naxalite operations, held prominent positions in both the Central Committee and the Politburo. A reward of ₹6 crore had been announced for his capture. Addressing the media at the Gadchiroli Police Headquarters, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed that police had been in contact with Bhupati over the past month, urging him to rejoin the mainstream. Fadnavis added that Bhupati was fully aware that the government’s anti-Naxal campaign would continue relentlessly and that he had been given an opportunity to surrender peacefully.