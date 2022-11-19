Chhattisgarh scientist invents 'Bacterial e-ball' that helps in cleaning drain, dirty pond water

A scientist from the city, Dr Prashant Sharma has invented a 'Bacterial e-ball' that helps in cleaning drains and dirty pond water. These e-balls also improve the pH value and TDS (Total Dissolved Solid) value of the water.

Sharma told ANI, "Bacterial e-ball consists of tiny microbes. It is prepared by mixing 14 types of fungus and bacteria with calcium carbonate (lime powder) in a ball that weighs around 40 grams. We have worked for around 14 years in inventing the ball. As soon as we put the bacterial e-ball in the dirty water of a pond or well, it cleans the upper layer of the water. It cleans the water by the nutritional use of carbon and nitrogen present in the ponds. It brings the pH value of the water to 7 and also improves the TDS value. Besides, the COD (chemical oxygen demand) and BOD (biochemical oxygen demand) levels of the water are also improving by its uses."

Sharma further claimed, "We have been using it for the last few years. We have used it in municipal corporation ponds and drains. Besides, we have worked in two ponds each in Raipur and Bilaspur. We have got success and we have put these balls in some ponds of Ambikapur where we have got success as well. Apart from this, it is also being used in the ponds of several cities of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar."

The use of bacterial e-balls is safe for the environment as well as for aquatic animals. When the water cleaned with the use of e-ball is released into the rivers, then its pollution will also be reduced. This e-ball can be used all over the country, Sharma added.

Ambikapur Swachh Bharat Mission Urban Nodal Officer, Ritesh Saini said, "We have used the bacterial e-ball in two-three drains and ponds of Ambikapur. After one week, we started observing the changes in the water and it started getting clean."

The method that was used earlier to clean the ponds was removing water than cleaning the pond and putting in clean water. It was very expensive and time-consuming. But there are a lot of benefits from the bacterial e-ball. It yields good results and it is being used in other ponds as well, Saini added.

( With inputs from ANI )

