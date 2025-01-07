Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Recover 10 Kg IED Planted by Naxalites in Sukma
A days after a blast in Bijapur killed eight police personnel and a civilian driver, security forces on Tuesday recovered a 10 kg improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police confirmed.
A joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and district police discovered the device near Belpochcha village along the Konta-Golapalli road, according to officials.
He added that during a de-mining operation along the route, security personnel discovered the IED buried beneath the road, successfully preventing a potential disaster.
The incident took place near the Kutru region, approximately 80 kilometers from the district headquarters, around 2:30 pm on the Kutru-Bedre route. Seven personal security personnel were killed in the blast, and several others sustained serious injuries. Authorities have indicated that the number of casualties among the jawans may rise.