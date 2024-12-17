Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Swallows Live Chicken, Dies While Bird Survives

In a shocking incident in Chhattisgarh, a 35-year-old man died after swallowing a live chicken. The man, identified as Anand Yadav, was believed to have taken this drastic action as part of an occult ritual in hopes of fulfilling his wish to become a father. Villagers suspect that his actions were driven by 'tantra-mantra' practices. The case, reported from Ambikapur, left doctors astonished when they discovered that the chick was still alive inside the victim's body during the post-mortem examination.

Anand, a resident of Chhindkalo village, was brought to the Medical College Hospital in Ambikapur after collapsing at home. Family members stated that he felt dizzy and fainted after returning from a bath.

Initially, the cause of death was unclear during the autopsy. However, upon making an incision near his throat, doctors found a fully alive chick lodged in a position that obstructed both his airway and food passage, likely leading to asphyxiation. Dr. Santu Bag, who conducted the post-mortem, expressed his astonishment, stating, "This is the first time I have encountered such a case in my career, having conducted over 15,000 post-mortems. The findings shocked us all."

Also Read: Gujarat Shocker: Minor Girl Raped in Bharuch, Efforts Underway To Nab Accused

Villagers speculated that Anand's actions may have been influenced by superstitious beliefs, as he had been in contact with a local 'tantrik' (occultist). According to some residents, Anand had been struggling with infertility and may have swallowed the live chick as part of a ritual linked to these occult practices in hopes of becoming a father. Local police have been informed about the incident, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to this tragic event.