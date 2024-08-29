Chhattisgarh: Three Naxalite Women Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Narayanpur District

At least three Naxalite women were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said on Thursday, PTI reported. The clash occurred in the Maad forest region, located along the border between Narayanpur and Kanker districts.

The confrontation began around 8 a.m. and continued sporadically through the morning. The encounter followed a search operation initiated based on information about Maoist activity in the Mand region, at the junction of Narayanpur and Kanker districts.

According to media reports, police had received information about Maoist activity in the Mand region, which is at the junction of Narayanpur and Kanker districts. In response, a combined police force was dispatched to conduct a search operation. All personnel are safe and the search operation is ongoing. Further details are awaited.