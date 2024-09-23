Chhattisgarh: Three Naxals Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Narayanpur; Arms Recovered

Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh (Sept. 23, 2024): Three Naxals, including two men and one woman, were killed in an encounter with security forces in the forest of Abujhmad in the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border area, according to the Narayanpur police.

Read Also | Chhattisgarh: Three Naxalite Women Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Narayanpur District

According to reports, an AK-47 and other arms and ammunition were recovered from the scene. The encounter began around 4 p.m. on Monday after security forces received information about the presence of Maoists in the area.

(With ANI Inputs)