Chhattisgarh: Three Naxals Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Narayanpur; Arms Recovered
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 23, 2024 06:54 PM2024-09-23T18:54:10+5:302024-09-23T18:56:21+5:30
Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh (Sept. 23, 2024): Three Naxals, including two men and one woman, were killed in an encounter with security forces in the forest of Abujhmad in the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border area, according to the Narayanpur police.
According to reports, an AK-47 and other arms and ammunition were recovered from the scene. The encounter began around 4 p.m. on Monday after security forces received information about the presence of Maoists in the area.
