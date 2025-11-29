Chhattisgarh: Three teachers suspended for negligence in SIR

Baloda Bazar (Chhattisgarh), Nov 29 The Baloda Bazar district administration in Chhattisgarh has taken serious note of negligence in election-related work and suspended three teachers on Saturday. The action was taken on the instructions of Collector and District Election Officer Deepak Soni.

According to officials, during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), important tasks such as digitisation, entry of count sheets, and updates on the BLO App were not completed within the prescribed timeline.

The teachers who were suspended are Pritam Kumar Dhruv, Ajay Prakash Banjare and Draupadi Dhruv.

Pritam Kumar Dhruv is an Assistant Teacher LB, Primary School Bamhni (Palari Block). He was suspended for failing to make online entries in the BLO App despite distributing and collecting count sheets. His headquarters has now been shifted to the BEO office in Palari.

Ajay Prakash Banjare is a Teacher, Upper Primary School, Bhatapara while Draupadi Dhruv is Assistant Teacher, Primary School Nipaniya (Bhatapara Block).

Both Banjare and Dhruv have been charged with showing disinterest in the sensitive SIR assignment, disobeying instructions issued by senior authorities, and delaying the electoral roll revision work.

The suspensions were issued under Section 13(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the Chhattisgarh Civil Services Conduct Rules, 1965, and Rule 9(1)(a) of the Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1966.

The Special Intensive Revision is considered a critical process ahead of the upcoming elections. The exercise aims to ensure accurate electoral rolls by adding new eligible voters, removing duplicate or deceased entries, and rectifying technical inaccuracies. Officials stated that delays in digital entries affect districtwide election data, which is why the administration follows a strict zero-error policy.

Currently, the SIR is underway in 12 states and Union Territories including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Four poll-bound regions — Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry — are conducting the SIR in the current phase. However, Assam, another election-bound state, will conduct the revision later due to the ongoing finalisation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The current phase of the SIR will cover 50.99 crore voters. Previous rounds were conducted in 2002 and 2003, except in 37 constituencies of Tamil Nadu, where the revision was held in 2005.

The second phase of SIR will conclude on December 4. Claims and objections may be filed from December 9 to January 8 following the publication of the draft roll. This will be followed by a notice period for hearings and verification.

