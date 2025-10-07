Chhindwara Children Deaths: Doctors Protest Against Arrest of Dr. Praveen Soni, Seek His Release from Custody (Watch Video)

The doctors of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) are protesting after Dr. Praveen Soni was arrested on October 5 in a case linked to the death of 14 children after having coldrif cough syrup. Now, the doctor has been sent to three days of judicial custody. The Indian Medical Association has opposed the action taken against Dr. Soni and is demanding his release. IMA doctors protest wearing black bands, with posters and banners, over the cough syrup case. IMA President Dr Alpana Shukla told news agency PTI that they demand the release of Dr. Soni. She said, “Yesterday, we had requested the release of Dr Praveen Soni, which did not happen. That is why doctors are protesting by wearing black bands. We still request that the administration release him.”

They also wrote a letter to the Collector stating that the entire IMA family of Chhindwara is deeply saddened by the children’s deaths, but arresting the doctor from his residence at midnight was inappropriate. The IMA further stated that the mistake lies with the company that manufactured the medicine, not Dr. Praveen Soni. Doctors prescribe medicines; they do not manufacture or test them. This responsibility lies with quality control and regulatory agencies. The IMA has demanded that Dr. Soni be exonerated and that appropriate action be taken against the actual offenders. The IMA president added that information about the chemical used in the medicine was not provided on the bottle, making it unfair to blame the prescribing doctor.

Doctors to work with black armbands in protest

In protest against Dr. Praveen Soni’s arrest in Chhindwara, doctors will work on Tuesday wearing black armbands. The organization has warned that if their demands are not met within 24 hours and Dr. Soni is not exonerated, doctors across the state will go on strike. Doctors from across the country are expected to participate in this movement.

Arrest made on October 5

Action was taken after the deaths of children due to Coldrif medicine came to light. An FIR was registered at Parasia police station against Dr. Praveen Soni and the company that manufactured the medicine. Subsequently, a special team arrested Dr. Soni late at night. The action against the doctor was taken following a complaint by the BMO of the Health Department.