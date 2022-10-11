Chief Justice UU Lalit recommends Justice DY Chandrachud as his successor

Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit has written to the Union Government recommending the name of Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, the second senior judge of the Supreme Court, as the next Chief Justice of India.

CJI Lalit handed over the letter designating the successor CJI to Justice Chandrachud today at 10.15 AM. CJI Lalit had requested all judges of the Supreme Court to assemble at the Judges' Lounge for announcing the next CJI. Chief Justice Lalit, who retires on November 8, has handed over the letter of recommendation to Justice Chandrachud. The Union Law ministry had on October 7 written to the Chief Justice requesting him to name his successor. Justice Chandrachud, who is set to be the 50th Chief Justice of India, would have a tenure of two years. He is due to retire on November 10, 2024.