Child dies after consuming poison from packet thrown by monkey in UP's Badaun

Badaun (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 21 A two-year-old child Atif Ali died in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district after eating the poison that had been thrown away by a monkey, the police said.

His brother Rahat Ali, 4, and neighbour Mannat, 5, who also consumed the same poison, have been hospitalised.

The incident took place on Sunday in Bagrain town of Wazirganj area.

Guddu Ali's two sons Atif Ali and Rahat Ali, and neighbour Tehseem's daughter Mannat were playing on the road outside the house.

According to the family members, a monkey threw a packet of poison and the children unsuspectingly consumed it.

Soon after, their condition deteriorated and they started foaming from the mouth.

Guddu Ali immediately took both the sons to the private hospital in Bisauli where Atif died there, while the condition of the other son, Rahat, and Mannat improved after treatment.

The police said that the packet probably contained some strong pesticide, which is used in crops and the children mistook it for 'churan'.

Bisauli SDM, Kalpana Jaiswal, said that on receiving information about the accident, a police team has been sent to the spot. Police are investigating where the poison came from.

"We have also deployed our team in this, so that the truth can be known. Any action will be taken only after investigating the entire matter," she added.

