'Children do not need corona vaccination', says advisory group

At present, children in the country do not need to be vaccinated against corona, said a member of a panel set up by the government on corona vaccination. The statistics on which the decision was made to not vaccinate young children shows that there is no mortality rate in children due to corona. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had also told senior officials in October that there should be no rush to get vaccines approved for children or launch a vaccination campaign. According to Dr Jayaprakash Muliyil, a member of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization, the panel has told the central government that "children are OK and we should not vaccinate children right now."

The vaccination campaign against the coronavirus in India started on January 16. The process of vaccinating all people above the age of 18 started from May 1. Dr. Jayaprakash Muliyil, Professor, Christian Medical College, Vellore, said, "India has not witnessed a single death among children below 12 years of age due to Covid-19. Can't be at present, no official statement has been issued by the central government regarding vaccination. The Government of India is very vigilant before starting immunization for children. In such cases, NTAGI was asked to look into all aspects before submitting the final draft. Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya had asked the authorities to gather information on the reasons behind the decline in immunization of children in developed countries.