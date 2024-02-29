‘Children, Wife Lodged in Police Station’: DDA Demolishes House of Rat-Hole Miner Wakeel Hassan Who Saved 41 From Collapsed Uttarkashi Tunnel

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has demolished the home of a rat-hole miner, Wakeel Hassan, who played an important role in rescuing 41 workers trapped in Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel in November 2023.

Hassan, in a video shared online, expressed his disappointment as his family were lodged in the police station and his son was beaten up by authorities and received injury.

"We were sent to the Police station, my children, my wife and I were kept in the Police station...my son was beaten up, and he is injured," Hassan said to news agency ANI.

We did such good work, but in return, my own house has been razed," laments Wakeel Hassan. The demolition has left them homeless, with no place to shelter or protect their children.

The DDA claims that the demolition was carried out as part of planned development in the Khajoori Khas village. Several other houses in the area were also demolished during the drive. He also mentioned he had asked the people who came to demolish my house why they were doing it, but they did not say anything or show any papers.

Hassan and five other members of the rat-hole mining team reside in Khajoori Khas, while the rest are from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. Their specialized mining techniques were instrumental in successfully clearing the debris inside the under-construction Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand. The workers were trapped for approximately 17 days after a section of the tunnel collapsed on November 12 before they were finally rescued.