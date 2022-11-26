China protects four key 26/11 perpetrators from UN sanctions
By IANS | Published: November 26, 2022 11:21 AM 2022-11-26T11:21:02+5:30 2022-11-26T11:40:14+5:30
United Nations, Nov 26 China continues to defy the other members of the Security Council and the overwhelming ...
United Nations, Nov 26 China continues to defy the other members of the Security Council and the overwhelming anti-terrorism sentiments by protecting from UN sanctions four key leaders of the Lashkar-e-Taiba
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app