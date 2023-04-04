China renames 11 places in India’s Arunachal Pradesh

China has renamed 11 places in the northereastern region that it claims to be a part of South Tibet, in a move that’s set to further deepen mistrust between New Delhi and Beijing at a time when the two are in the middle of their worst bilateral chill in decade

The list includes precise coordinates for two land areas, two residential areas, five mountain peaks, and two rivers, along with their subordinate administrative districts. This is the third time China has unilaterally renamed places in Arunachal Pradesh, having done it in April, 2017, and in December 2021.

China's Ministry of Civil Affairs released the standardised names in Chinese, Tibetan, and Pinyin characters following regulations on geographical names issued by the State Council, China's cabinet.

According to the relevant regulations of the State Council (China’s cabinet) on the management of geographical names, our ministry, together with relevant departments, has standardised some geographical names in southern Tibet, China’s civil affairs ministry said in a short statement on Sunday.

India has previously dismissed China's move to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that the state has always been and will always be an integral part of India and that assigning invented names does not change this fact.