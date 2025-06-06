Chinnaswamy stampede: K'taka govt criticised for not suspending ADGP Intelligence

Bengaluru, June 6 A complaint was submitted to the Karnataka Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Friday against ADGP Intelligence Hemant Nimbalkar alleging utter failure and negligence related to the stampede incident near the Chinnaswamy Stadium here on June 4 which claimed 11 lives.

Following the backlash, the Karnataka government has already issued an order transferring ADGP Intelligence Hemant Nimbalkar. However, the state government has been criticised for initiating harsh measures of suspension against three IPS officers and two senior police officers, including Bengaluru Police Commissioner and having a soft corner on Hemant Nimbalkar, who is the husband of Congress leader and former MLA.

Abraham T.J., President, Anti-Graft/Corruption and Environment Forum has filed a complaint in this regard and questioned the Chief Minister.

Abraham said: "I hereby, appeal to the good conscience of the government and specifically the Chief Minister to initiate suspension proceedings against Hemant Nimbalkar, for the utter failure of the Intelligence Department, and holding him also responsible, for the stampede on June 4 in which 11 people were killed and over 56 left injured.”

"It is because Mr. Nimbalkar is the spouse of a Congress leader and former MLA Anjali Nimbalkar, who unsuccessfully contested the 2023 assembly elections and 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

“When there has been an intelligence failure, which was the foremost and primary cause, for the loss of 11 lives and injury of over 56 people, why only the Commissioner of Police, the Additional Commissioner, and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, along with the personnel from Cubbon Park police station, have been suspended?” he questioned.

This raises pertinent question because the issue prima facie stems from an intelligence failure, as such to begin with, who should have been primarily held responsible for the failure in overseeing the intelligence operations? Abraham stated.

"Why no action being taken against him?" Abraham sought to know.

“The government of Karnataka and more specifically the CM has virtually acknowledged that the primary cause of the stampede was a failure of judgement, intelligence and dereliction of duty by certain officers.

"The Intelligence Department is a branch of Karnataka Police, headed by an Additional Director General of Police. The department is responsible for gathering and disseminating intelligence, foreseeing possibilities of untoward occurrences or illegal activities, which the law enforcement authorities need to take note of and try to prevent such incidences in public interest,” Abraham stated in his complaint.

Reacting to the matter pertaining to Hemant Nimbalkar, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy also criticised the state government, saying that it has not taken any action against him as they had to consult their high command.

