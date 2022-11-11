Chintels Paradiso: Evaluation report will be re-examined, says DC

Gurugram, Nov 11 Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Friday said as per the suggestions of Chintels Paradiso residents, the evaluation report will be re-examined after adjusting the overhead expenses i.e. stamp duty, Extra Development Charge (EDC) and Internal Development Charge (IDC), expenditure on electricity arrangements etc.

In connection with the matter, Yadav was presiding over a meeting with the representatives of the flat owners and developers of Chintels Paradiso in Gurugram.

Yadav clarified that after receiving the report of the committee of IIT Delhi and District Administration, orders have been given to the developer to start the process of demolition of Tower D.

Meanwhile, the developer has been asked to settle the issue with the flat owners of that tower within 60 days from the date of the issue of the order.

"If the developer does not settle within this period, then action will be taken against him, but on the request of the flat owners, the settlement period could be extended," the DC stated.

The flat owners told the Deputy Commissioner that for determining the compensation for the flat, the evaluator has made the basis only on the registry, while stamp duty, IDC and EDC and Rs 5 lakh per flat for electricity supply etc. should also be included in the calculation.

During the meeting the DC said that if there is no agreement on compensation between the builder and the flat owners, then the 'Base Value' of compensation will be fixed according to the report of the evaluator, that is, the builder must give at least that amount to the flat owner.

"As per the report of IIT Delhi, it would be appropriate to vacate Tower E and F also, regarding which the District Town Planner (DTP) has also issued orders on Thursday," Yadav said, adding that a sampling of both these towers has been done and the report is expected in the next 15-20 days and samples of the remaining tower will also be collected."

He also informed that an FIR was registered against the developer after the incident on February 10 at D Tower.

Now after the report of IIT Delhi and the district administration, both reports have been sent to the district police for further action.

He also informed that after this accident, the Town and Country Planning Department, Haryana has prepared draft policy guidelines in which structural audit is being made a part of the process of occupation certificate so that such incidents can be avoided further.

