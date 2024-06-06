Chirag Paswan Denies Reports of LJP Demanding Cabinet Berths in NDA Government

The BJP will form a government with NDA's support after falling short of an absolute majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The NDA, under BJP's leadership, seems poised for a third term in power. NDA alliance members are pushing their demands in. Rumors circulated about LJP (Ram Vilas) seeking 2-3 cabinet positions in the NDA Government, but party chief Chirag Paswan denied these claims.

Chirag Paswan said, "I refute all such things. There is no demand. There can be no demand because our goal was to make the PM, the Prime Minister (again). All allies played an honest role towards this. This privilege (allotting cabinet berths) lies with the Prime Minister...So, there is no demand by any ally party."

PM Narendra Modi's third swearing-in ceremony, initially set for June 8, has been rescheduled to June 9. JD(U) leader Chandrachud Naidu, who is also slated to take oath as a Andra Pradesh CM, has postponed his ceremony to June 10 to attend PM Modi's swearing-in.