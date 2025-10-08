Chirag Paswan pays tribute to father Ram Vilas Paswan, sends subtle message to NDA allies

Patna, Oct 8 With seat-sharing discussions within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in their final stage ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday shared an emotional yet pointed message on social media, invoking his late father Ram Vilas Paswan on his death anniversary.

Posting a quote attributed to his father, Chirag wrote, "Papa always used to say –' Don't commit crime, don't tolerate crime. If you want to live, learn to die, learn to fight at every step'."

In what is being seen as a veiled message to his NDA partners amid ongoing seat-sharing negotiations, Chirag added that he remained committed to his father's vision of "Bihar First, Bihari First".

"Papa, I pay my respects to you on your death anniversary. I assure you that I am fully committed to following your path and realising your vision of Bihar First, Bihari First," he wrote.

He further said, "The time has come to realise the dream you envisioned for the comprehensive and all-round development of Bihar. Fulfilling the responsibility you entrusted to my shoulders is the purpose and duty of my life."

Referring to the upcoming elections as the grand festival of democracy, he said the polls offer an opportunity to fulfill LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan's dream of giving Bihar a new direction.

"I am determined to carry forward the caravan of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) you founded. It is the dream of every party worker and office bearer that your dreams be fulfilled in the upcoming elections," he added.

Chirag said, "Papa, your inspiration, blessings, and ideals will always guide me."

Seat-sharing negotiations in the NDA are in final phase.

The LJP(RV) has demanded a respectable share of seats - anywhere between 43 and 137 constituencies - to contest as part of the NDA in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor