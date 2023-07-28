Chit fund scam: ED charge sheets Pratigya Housing Finance, its Director

Patna, July 28 The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said that they have filed prosecution complaint before a special court here against Kolkata-based Pratigya Housing Finance and Construction Company Ltd and its Director Sambit Banerjee in a chit fund scam case.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation based on an FIR and charge sheet filed by Bihar Police in chit fund scam by Pratigya Housing Finance and Construction Company Ltd, Behala, Kolkata.

Its investigation revealed that the company grabbed and defalcated huge amount of money from local people of Bhagalpur and other districts of Bihar by appointing agents and making members, giving them false assurances to invest funds in various schemes on lucrative rate of interest up to 11 per cent on the principal amount.

The company collected huge deposits from innocent people in different schemes of the company and didn't return the said amount so collected and invested the same in the name of the company and its directors.

Earlier, the ED issued a Provisional Attachment Order attaching assets in form of 10 immovable properties worth Rs 2,47,88,514 in the name of Dipten Banerjee and Pratigya Housing Finance and Construction in Bihar's Banka and Katihar districts and West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district. Further investigation into the matter is on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor