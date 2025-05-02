Chithirai Festival 2025: Meenakshi-Sundareswarar Deities Taken in Golden Palanquin in Madurai (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 2, 2025 20:40 IST2025-05-02T20:39:58+5:302025-05-02T20:40:09+5:30
Chithirai Festival celebrated in Madurai is a union of Lord Sunderswarar also known as lord Shiva and Goddess Meenakshi ...
Chithirai Festival celebrated in Madurai is a union of Lord Sunderswarar also known as lord Shiva and Goddess Meenakshi consider to be lord Vishnu's sister. It is a 15-day festival that takes place during the Tamil month of Chithirai, typically in April or May. The festival is celebrated at the Meenakshi Amman Temple and is a grand event that attracts large crowds. On the fourth day the deities of the Meenakshi Sundareswarar were adorned in traditional armour embedded with gems.
They were brought in a procession around the four Masi streets in a Golden Palanquin. The deities were kept at Villapuram's Pavakkai Mandagapadi during the day and were later taken on a procession in a gold Palanquin to the temple.
#WATCH | The fourth day of the Chithirai festival of the Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple was held in Madurai.— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025
On the fourth day of the Chithirai festival, the deities of the Meenakshi Sundareswarar were adorned in traditional armour embedded with gems. They were brought in a… pic.twitter.com/SWSbPNkIGH