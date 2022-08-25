Chittoor district to get 93 drones for precision farming

State government has framed guidelines for precision farming using drones to make agriculture more profitable by reducing input costs. As part of it, government has sanctioned 93 drones to farmers associated with Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) in Chittoor district. In other words, three drones will be available in each mandal.

Diploma holders or those with 10 + 2 qualification will be designated as pilot farmers. They will be trained in operation of drones for applying farm inputs like fertilisers and pesticides to crops. There will be a drone hiring centre in each RBK, which farmers can contact to use drones for their farming operations.According to officials, drones will play a critical role in use of nano-pesticides and nano-fertilisers in future and help curb chemical overuse. They will help farmers reduce costs of manual labour, otherwise required to spray fertilisers or pesticides. Besides, drones will be useful for assessing crops and digitisation of land records.