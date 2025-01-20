Chittorgarh School Viral Video: Female Teacher and Male Colleague Caught in Objectionable Acts in Rajasthan School; Suspended

A female teacher and her colleague were caught on a CCTV camera doing objectionable acts in a school in Salera village of Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district. Their obscene acts were captured in the CCTV camera installed in the school office and went viral. After the video went viral, angry villagers demanded the dismissal of both of them. Both have been suspended after the matter came to light.

The incident took place in the Gangarar block of the district, where a teacher and her colleague were caught on camera indulging in kissing repeatedly and doing other objecting activities on the school premises. According to the reports, school students have also seen it and informed their parents about it.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Two Teachers Suspended After Obscene Video from School Goes Viral.

According to the Amar Ujala report, angry parents and villagers filed a complaint at the local police station and wrote a letter to the subdivision officer on Saturday (January 18) and demanded the suspension of both. The letter said that the headmaster is continuously misusing his influence.

WARNING! Video May Upset Some Viewers

ये तस्वीर शिक्षा का मंदिर कहे जाने वाले ‘स्कूल’ से आई है.



वीडियो राजस्थान के चित्तौड़गढ के एक स्कूल की है, जहां अध्यापक और अध्यापिका शर्मनाक हरकत कर रहे हैं. pic.twitter.com/qdCkWbbvDM — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) January 19, 2025

The CCTV camera recorded visuals from different days. It showed the two teachers performing obscene act on multiple instances during their duty hours in the government school. The camera captured the male and the female teacher fondly kissing each other, followed by the woman kneeling down to allegedly give a bl**job to her male colleague.