Choti Diwali 2024: Uttar Pradesh Devotees Throng 'Lete Hanuman Mandir' in Prayagraj on Naraka Chaturdashi (Watch Video)

Devotees on Wednesday offered prayers at the 'Lete Hanuman Mandir' in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on the occasion of Naraka Chaturdashi. Narak Chaturdashi is a Hindu festival that falls on Chaturdashi (the 14th day) of the Krishna Paksha in the Shalivahan Shak Hindu calendar month of Kartik. It is also referred to as Kali Chaudas, Narak Chaudas, Roop Chaudas, Choti Diwali, and Narak Nivaran Chaturdashi.

Devotees were seen offering prayers to Lord Hanuman in the temple. Several places in Uttar Pradesh are decked up to celebrate Choti Deepavali and Diwali festivals in the state.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Deepotsav, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath invited everyone to participate in the grand festival on Wednesday and witness the world record attempt of lighting the diyas. The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to attempt a Guinness World Record by trying to light over 25 lakh diyas in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on the occasion of Deepotsav. During the aarti of the Narak Chaturdashi festival today, another record will be attempted as over 1,100 people perform the largest aarti together on Saryu Ghat.

It is the second day of the five-day Deepavali/Diwali festival. Narakasur, an asura (demon), was slain on this day, according to Hindu tradition, by Krishna and Satyabhama. Abhyanga Snan on Chaturdashi day, also known as Narak Chaturdashi, will begin at 05:05 am and end at 06:27 pm.

Every year, Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs all celebrate Diwali to symbolise the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and joy over despair. Diwali, popularly known as the festival of lights, is celebrated nationwide with great pomp. People perform puja, observe rituals, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, ornaments, and lights, enjoy delectable sweets and meals, dress in new traditional attire, and more. Hindu mythology states that Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on Diwali after slaying Ravana and spending 14 years in exile. People make wishes for health, wealth, and prosperity to the gods Lakshmi, Ganesh, and Kubera as part of the festival of lights.