Christmas 2025: Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Giant Apple-and-Sand Santa Enters World Records Book of India (Watch Video)

Internationally acclaimed sand artist and Padma Shri recipient Sudarsan Pattnaik set a new world record on Thursday by unveiling a massive sand artwork titled “World’s Biggest Apple and Sand Installation of Santa Claus” at Niladri Beach in Puri, Odisha. Created to mark Christmas, the installation used nearly 1.5 tonnes of apples with sand and received official recognition from the World Records Book of India on December 24. The striking creation blends artistic innovation, sustainability and festive celebration, attracting crowds and art lovers. Measuring 60 feet long, 22 feet high and 45 feet wide, it depicts Santa Claus holding a globe.

#WATCH Puri, Odisha: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a new world record by making a Santa Claus sculpture using apples and sand. The World Records Book of India has officially declared this record.



(Source: Sudarsan Pattnaik) pic.twitter.com/dNEWGga6Wc — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2025

Speaking to IANS, Pattnaik said the achievement brought immense joy and described the installation as a Christmas gift for everyone. He said around 1.5 tonnes of apples were used and the artwork was created collectively with his students. The globe held by Santa Claus, he explained, represents a message of global peace and harmony. Pattnaik confirmed the world record had been officially validated and expressed pride in the team’s effort. The ambitious project was completed under his guidance with active participation from 30 students of his Sand Art Institute, reflecting his dedication to mentoring young artists and encouraging creative expression.

Christmas is observed by Christians worldwide as a sacred religious festival and is also celebrated globally as a cultural event promoting joy, generosity and goodwill. The occasion marks the birth of Jesus Christ, believed by Christians to be the Son of God. Over time, Christmas traditions have expanded beyond religious rituals to include social and cultural customs. Common practices include exchanging gifts, decorating Christmas trees, attending church services and sharing festive meals with loved ones. The symbolic figure of Santa Claus adds to the celebration. The festival continues to represent hope, peace and compassion, echoed through creative works worldwide today.