Christmas: People offer prayers at St. Mary's Church in Jharkhand's Ranchi

On the occasion of Christmas, devotees offered prayers at St. Mary's Church in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Vikas Kumar, a local who had come to the church to offer prayers said, "I feel good seeing all people celebrating Christmas. They are wishing each other and celebrating this with so much fervour."

Pooja, another local said, "Every year I visit this church and offer prayers here. After offering prayers in church we will celebrate Christmas with family and children."

Another visitor in the church, Ritika said, "This year we are planning to celebrate Christmas in a simple way. Instead of investing money in decoration and celebrating a fancy Christmas, we are thinking to share the joy of happiness with the needy people."

Meanwhile, people were also seen offering prayers at St. Mary's Church in Karnataka's Kalaburagi on the occasion of the festival.

Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ. It is commemorated by the Christian community and others across the globe by singing carols and exchanging gifts, as the festival aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity.

