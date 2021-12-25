Christmas: President Kovind visits Sacred Heart Cathedral, prays for world peace

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday visited the Sacred Heart Cathedral in the national capital on the occasion of Christmas.

He offered prayers for world peace and the well-being of humanity at Church.

"President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Sacred Heart Cathedral on the occasion of Christmas and celebrated the joyous festival with children. He offered prayers for world peace and well-being of humanity," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Meanwhile, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sacred Heart Cathedral in the national capital will remain closed for visitors on Christmas.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had directed district magistrates to ensure that no gatherings to celebrate Christmas and New Year take place in the city.

Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ. It is commemorated by the Christian community and others across the globe by singing carols and exchanging gifts, as the festival aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity.

( With inputs from ANI )

