CISF invites application for 249 post; check details

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited applications for the post of Head Constable under the Sports Quota. CISSF has asked eligible and interested candidates to submit their applications on the official website of CISSF. Interested candidates can submit online application by visiting the website cisf.gov.in. The deadline to apply for the player quota posts is March 31. While, candidates from North Division can submit application till 7th April 2022. Applications are invited for 249 posts. Candidates applying for player quota seats from the Central Industrial Security Force are required to read the terms and conditions on the website. After that, it has been appealed to submit the application.

Eligibility

Students applying for sports quota from CISF must have participated in state, national and international level sports competitions. Apart from this, candidate should have passed 12th standard from an educational institution recognized by the government. While, the candidate selected for the post of Head Constable will get a salary scale of Rs. 25500 to Rs.81100

Age limit

Candidates applying for CISF Head Constable Recruitment 2022 should be between 18 to 23 years of age on 1st August 2021. Candidates must be born between 2 August 1998 to 1 August 2003. Candidates will be given roll number, admission card during the recruitment process as per the notification issued. Students will then be tested for physical fitness. The document will then be checked. Admission tickets for the medical examination will then be issued.

Great opportunity for players

This is a golden opportunity for players to get a job in the Central Industrial Security Force. According to the notification issued by CISF, eligible candidates can apply for 249 seats.