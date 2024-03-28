CISF Jawan Attempts Suicide at Kolkata Airport

A CISF jawan reportedly attempted suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at Kolkata airport early this morning. The incident occurred under circumstances yet to be fully disclosed. The jawan is currently hospitalized in critical condition, receiving urgent medical attention.

Authorities have initiated a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident. The focus of the inquiry includes examining the events leading up to the attempted suicide, the possible motives behind the jawan's actions.Measures are also being taken to provide necessary support to the jawan and his family during this difficult time.