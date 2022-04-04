Civilian injured in terrorist firing in J-K's Shopian

A civilian was injured in a terrorist firing in Shopian district here, the police informed on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Chotogam area of the Shopian district. The injured civilian was later shifted to a hospital.

The area has been cordoned, informed the police.

Earlier, two CRPF jawans suffered injuries in the terrorist attack at Maisuma in Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Later, one jawan, who was injured in the terrorist attack succumbed to his injuries.

( With inputs from ANI )

