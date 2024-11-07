CJI DY Chandrachud Questions AI Lawyer on Death Penalty; Watch the Response He Received

Technology is advancing rapidly, and artificial intelligence (AI) is getting more advanced in the competitive world. This technology is now available in everyday smartphones, and its applications are expanding across various fields. Recently, an AI Lawyer was developed using this technology, and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud himself posed a question to it.

As AI technology gains traction in India, its adoption is spreading quickly. The Supreme Court of India experienced this firsthand when Chief Justice DY Chandrachud inaugurated the National Judicial Museum and Archives Hall at the apex court premises on Thursday, November 7. At this event, the AI Lawyer was introduced. Chief Justice tested the AI Lawyer by asking it a constitutional question, which was recorded in a video that is now going viral on social media.

Watch the Response of AI Lawyer to CJI

#WATCH | Delhi | At the inauguration ceremony of the National Judicial Museum and Archive (NJMA) at the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud interacts with the 'AI lawyer' and asks, "Is the death penalty constitutional in India?" pic.twitter.com/ghkK1YJCsV — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2024

CJI asked the AI Lawyer whether the death penalty is constitutional in India. The AI lawyer responded affirmatively, explaining that it is constitutional and reserved for the “rarest of rare” cases, where the crime is exceptionally severe, as determined by the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the new museum highlights the importance of the Supreme Court’s role in the nation. CJI Chandrachud expressed that this museum should become an educational space for the younger generation, encouraging school and college students, even those not in the legal profession, to visit and learn about the judicial process.

He said that it offers a unique opportunity for students to witness the work of judges and lawyers and to understand the significance of the rule of law. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud is set to retire soon.