CJI offers prayers at temples in Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 19 Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Sunday offered prayers at two famous temples in Telangana's Warangal district.

Justice Ramana and his wife had darshan at Bhadrakali temple and participated in various rituals.

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and his wife also accompanied the CJI couple.

The temple priests accorded a traditional welcome to them. Later, they were presented with 'prasadam' and mementoes by the temple officials.

The CJI and his wife also visited the historic thousand pillar temple at Hanamkonda. They offered prayers and went around the temple premises.

Earlier, Justice Ramana visited Ramappa temple at Palampet village near Mulugu on Saturday. He offered special prayers at the temple, which recently received the coveted tag of world heritage site by UNESCO.

Officials of the tourism department explained to him about the significance of Ramappa temple. The CJI appreciated the various sculptures present at the temple.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Ramana said that it is a matter of pride not just for Telugu people but all Ind that Ramappa Temple, constructed 800 years ago, has been recognised by UNESCO as one of the heritage structures in the world.

He described Ramappa temple as an architectural marvel among temples. "This architectural marvel built by the great sculptor Ramappa under the leadership of the Kaktiya's chief of army Recherla Rudra Deva with the floating bricks and dolerite stone is still a shining star," he said.

He noted that though the temple is the abode of Rudreswara Swamy or Ramalingeswara Swamy, it became popular as Ramappa temple as sculptor Ramappa built it with much skill.

