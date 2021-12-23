CJI Ramana expresses shock at Ludhiana District Court explosion

Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana expressed deep shock at the explosion that took place at the Ludhiana District Court on Thursday.

Expressing grave concern at the lack of adequate security in court complexes, he hoped that the law enforcing agencies will pay necessary attention to ensure protection for the court complexes and all the stakeholders. Such incidents occurring in quick succession across the country are a worrisome trend, he observed.

Justice Ramana called up the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Ravi Shankar Jha and enquired about the development. Justice Ramana offered condolences to the bereaved members of the family of the deceased and wished speedy recovery of those injured.

One person was killed and four others were injured in the explosion at Punjab's Ludhiana District Court Complex on Thursday.

( With inputs from ANI )

