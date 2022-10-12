Clamour over hydro project ahead of PM Modi's visit to Himachal

By IANS | Published: October 12, 2022 12:36 PM 2022-10-12T12:36:03+5:30 2022-10-12T12:50:29+5:30

BY VISHAL GULATI Chamba, Oct 12 In the run up to the Assembly polls in the BJP-ruled Himachal ...

Clamour over hydro project ahead of PM Modi's visit to Himachal | Clamour over hydro project ahead of PM Modi's visit to Himachal

Clamour over hydro project ahead of PM Modi's visit to Himachal

Next
BY VISHAL GULATI

Chamba, Oct 12 In the run up to the Assembly polls in the BJP-ruled Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be formally inaugurating the 180 megawatts

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Vishal gulatichamba Vishal gulatichamba assembly Narendra Modi The assembly Narendra modi modi Bjp national general secretary organization Narendra mod